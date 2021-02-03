World Asset Management Inc Reduces Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Shares of PCAR opened at $91.89 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $49.11 and a 12 month high of $103.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wolfe Research lowered PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.56.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $295,295.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,434.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $8,385,514.56. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.