World Asset Management Inc Has $872,000 Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.8% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 527.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.79.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $124.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.50, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.61 and its 200-day moving average is $106.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $131.97.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 13,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total transaction of $1,536,848.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,700,600.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total transaction of $9,815,624.00. Insiders sold a total of 193,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,870,292 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.