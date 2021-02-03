World Asset Management Inc Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,967 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,846 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 47.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,872,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,074 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 16.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 456,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,810,000 after purchasing an additional 65,265 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth about $241,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.6% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 48,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 91,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $36.33 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $38.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 181.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $123,883.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $45,606.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $1,256,471.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,727.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,946 shares of company stock worth $1,387,293. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

