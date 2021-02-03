World Asset Management Inc Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,911,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,600,000 after buying an additional 3,995,923 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $1,800,851,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 29.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,479,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,705,000 after acquiring an additional 801,813 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 42.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,248,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,711,000 after acquiring an additional 370,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 251.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 500,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,205,000 after acquiring an additional 357,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $411.00 to $501.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $228.00 to $611.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.17.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $391.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.18. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $77.51 and a one year high of $588.84. The firm has a market cap of $112.07 billion, a PE ratio of 502.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 366.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.38, for a total value of $26,750,755.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,612,571.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,284 shares of company stock valued at $58,942,722 in the last 90 days. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

