World Asset Management Inc Cuts Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,437 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 589.9% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 392,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,749,000 after purchasing an additional 335,562 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 779,539 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,244,000 after acquiring an additional 221,408 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 464,762 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,471,000 after acquiring an additional 211,385 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,390,175 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $378,294,000 after purchasing an additional 204,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,581,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $217.33 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $197.47 and a 1 year high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.88. The company has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $217.36 per share, with a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,087.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $247.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.44.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

