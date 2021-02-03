Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 91 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.3% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 27.9% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 458 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 21.4% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 85 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Amazon.com by 29.0% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,845 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,958,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,273,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,650.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,694.61.

AMZN stock opened at $3,380.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,207.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,184.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.17 by $6.92. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total transaction of $535,743.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,105.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $4,248,898.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,139,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,653 shares of company stock worth $23,985,499 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

