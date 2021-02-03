Woodcoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $58,253.00 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $783,510.52 and approximately $58,253.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0975 or 0.00000267 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,586.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,554.38 or 0.04248543 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.29 or 0.00413522 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.10 or 0.01191970 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.18 or 0.00503420 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $154.98 or 0.00423607 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003572 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.70 or 0.00261574 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00021553 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

Woodcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

