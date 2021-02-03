Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Stake Cut by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,211 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $5,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth $3,282,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 23.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,107 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 18.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,760 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 19,558 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 3.2% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $110,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,527.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $84,501.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,464.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,192 shares of company stock worth $843,782. 4.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WWW shares. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wolverine World Wide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.30.

NYSE:WWW opened at $29.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.66 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

