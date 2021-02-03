Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Shares Sold by Watchman Group Inc.

Watchman Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 75.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 20,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $618,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,230 shares in the company, valued at $27,782,253.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,692 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $84,501.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,464.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,192 shares of company stock valued at $843,782 in the last quarter. 4.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WWW traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,481. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Wolverine World Wide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.30.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

