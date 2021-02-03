Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Trading 5.2% Higher

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) shares traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $262.07 and last traded at $259.99. 552,732 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 568,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $247.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $292.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Wix.com from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.88.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $256.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.39 and a beta of 1.64.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $254.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.88 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIX. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in Wix.com by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,357,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $600,770,000 after buying an additional 573,273 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the 3rd quarter worth $66,396,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Wix.com by 1,666.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 223,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,828,000 after buying an additional 210,706 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the 3rd quarter worth $36,134,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Wix.com by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 336,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,681,000 after buying an additional 141,236 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

