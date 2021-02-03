WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) PT Raised to $6.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.76% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded WisdomTree Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Northland Securities increased their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:WETF opened at $5.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $836.15 million, a PE ratio of -51.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.24. WisdomTree Investments has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $5.82.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.47 million. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank Salerno sold 5,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $25,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amit Muni sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $399,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 904,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 9,540 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Investments by 250.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in WisdomTree Investments by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in WisdomTree Investments by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 12,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

