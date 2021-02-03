WisdomTree Investments, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:WETF)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th.

WisdomTree Investments has decreased its dividend payment by 62.5% over the last three years.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.09, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. WisdomTree Investments has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $5.82.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amit Muni sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $399,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Salerno sold 5,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $25,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

WETF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. WisdomTree Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.91.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

See Also: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.