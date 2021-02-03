Winslow Asset Management Inc. Sells 219 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 178,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Moelis & Company comprises 1.8% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $8,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 59,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 6,967 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $682,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.89.

Shares of Moelis & Company stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.04. 10,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,580. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 1.33.

In other Moelis & Company news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 6,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $266,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.