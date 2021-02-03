Winslow Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,852 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,852 shares during the quarter. Aerojet Rocketdyne makes up 4.2% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $19,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 154.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 108.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 452.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 21.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter.

AJRD stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.86. 12,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,871,991. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.57. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $57.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 0.49.

AJRD has been the topic of several research reports. Truist downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.83.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

