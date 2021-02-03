Winslow Asset Management Inc. Sells 114 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 43.3% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

SYK stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,518. The company has a market cap of $87.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $247.44.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.