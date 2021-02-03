Winslow Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 236,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab comprises 2.6% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $12,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,505,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192,617 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 41.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,394,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,625,000 after buying an additional 1,865,244 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 21,997.0% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,859,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,352,000 after buying an additional 1,850,609 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 266.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 2,282,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,693,000 after buying an additional 1,660,055 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 8.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,745,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,374,000 after buying an additional 1,483,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 3,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $145,698.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,854.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 101,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $4,941,010.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,275,673 shares of company stock valued at $62,168,634 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $54.85. 215,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,100,315. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $62.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.31. The company has a market cap of $102.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.46.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

