Winslow Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMBA. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 306.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 20.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $60,273.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 935,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,639,451.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $88,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,303 shares of company stock valued at $8,208,586 over the last three months. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMBA traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.59. The company had a trading volume of 24,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,649. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -61.70 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.31.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $56.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.09 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Ambarella from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Ambarella from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Summit Insights upgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ambarella from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ambarella from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.93.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

