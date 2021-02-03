Winslow Asset Management Inc. Has $6.36 Million Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $6,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in STERIS by 292.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in STERIS by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 423,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in STERIS by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $1,813,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,952,152.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $825,690.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,047.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,162 shares of company stock worth $3,503,903 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STE traded down $9.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.84. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $203.90.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.00.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

