Wings Hits Market Cap of $2.89 Million (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Wings has a total market capitalization of $2.89 million and $17,292.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wings has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. One Wings token can now be bought for approximately $0.0289 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00067293 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.92 or 0.00906767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005847 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00047234 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00039306 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,718.36 or 0.04666304 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00015057 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00020161 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings (WINGS) is a token. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wings’ official website is wings.ai

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

