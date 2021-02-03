William Blair Weighs in on Aspen Technology, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Aspen Technology in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.99. William Blair also issued estimates for Aspen Technology’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

AZPN opened at $136.86 on Monday. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $73.07 and a fifty-two week high of $147.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $223.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.76 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 49.40%. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total value of $183,025.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,400.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 6.9% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 92.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

