William Blair Comments on Commvault Systems, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Commvault Systems in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now expects that the software maker will earn $0.75 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.73.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Commvault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CVLT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $63.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.78. Commvault Systems has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $65.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.61, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the third quarter valued at about $14,403,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 725,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,610,000 after acquiring an additional 212,526 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,280,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 509.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 128,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,165,000 after purchasing an additional 107,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 93.2% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 82,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $464,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,746,588.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $913,500. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

