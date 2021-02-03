Whittier Trust Co. Sells 1,621 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 117,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,040,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,697,000 after buying an additional 80,032 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.58.

CL opened at $78.85 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $67.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.50 and a 200-day moving average of $80.20.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 11,714 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $998,852.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,575.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 21,446 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,841,353.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,562,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,022 shares of company stock valued at $7,699,482. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.