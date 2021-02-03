Whittier Trust Co. Sells 1,023 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 256,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,143,000 after acquiring an additional 26,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 86,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IGSB opened at $55.06 on Wednesday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $55.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.11 and a 200-day moving average of $55.01.

