Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 195 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,943 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 685 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $38,812,000. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,156 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Finally, Verde Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 6,140 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $872.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1,752.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.10 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $766.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $509.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.29.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $18,038,874.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,033 shares of company stock valued at $74,853,473 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.