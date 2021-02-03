Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 122 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 40,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $2,801,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $200.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $202.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.11 and its 200 day moving average is $180.37.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

