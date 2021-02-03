Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Reduces Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,758 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the third quarter worth about $1,231,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 76.3% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $217.81 on Wednesday. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $230.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $78.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.74.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

In other news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total transaction of $1,287,415.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,299,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total transaction of $779,922.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,524,420.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,117 shares of company stock valued at $33,891,591. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.