Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRO. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 45.9% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRO opened at $44.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.79. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $48.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.34 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BRO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

In related news, Director James Charles Hays purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 342,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,421.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

