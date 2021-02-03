Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,142 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in TopBuild by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in TopBuild by 17.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 695,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,089,000 after purchasing an additional 101,654 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the third quarter worth $1,477,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the third quarter worth $10,752,000. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 2,750 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total value of $501,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $210,250.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

BLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.92.

TopBuild stock opened at $209.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.61. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $54.83 and a 1-year high of $222.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.32. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

