Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAB. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000.

NYSEARCA BAB opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.31. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.52 and a 52-week high of $35.82.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

