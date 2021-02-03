Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 135 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,678,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,484,000 after acquiring an additional 179,334 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,465,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,921,000 after buying an additional 274,941 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,428,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,452,000 after buying an additional 83,647 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,012,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,978,000 after buying an additional 265,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,659,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,707,000 after buying an additional 72,670 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.69.

Shares of LLY opened at $197.56 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $117.06 and a 52 week high of $218.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $188.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.18.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $40,807,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

