Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EWBC. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

EWBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

EWBC opened at $63.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $63.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $416.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.02 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. East West Bancorp’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $448,709.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,804. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

