Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 6,932 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPK. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3,763.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Shares of GPK stock opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.14. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $18.22.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

GPK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.