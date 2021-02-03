Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,754 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,354,047 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,646,992,000 after purchasing an additional 816,309 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,982,300 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,811,510,000 after acquiring an additional 377,871 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of American Express by 5.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,188,788 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,121,676,000 after acquiring an additional 617,636 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,662,806 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $868,446,000 after acquiring an additional 148,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 4,642,180 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $561,286,000 after acquiring an additional 28,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $120.70 on Wednesday. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

