Whittier Trust Co. Has $6.56 Million Stock Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 111.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,645 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $6,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 1,580.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000.

In other news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $109,751.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $31,772.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 173,225 shares of company stock valued at $9,366,973. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BOOT. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.23.

Shares of BOOT opened at $58.02 on Wednesday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $62.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The business had revenue of $302.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.27 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

