Whittier Trust Co. Has $5.78 Million Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in STERIS by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 26,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in STERIS by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in STERIS by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in STERIS by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $1,813,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,952,152.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,162 shares of company stock worth $3,503,903 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $191.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 0.59. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $105.69 and a 1-year high of $203.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.84.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.08 million. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STE shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.00.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

