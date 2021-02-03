Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 147,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $7,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACWX. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth about $80,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $54.73 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.