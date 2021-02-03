Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,518 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,076 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $11,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of URI. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in United Rentals by 100.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in United Rentals by 404.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,199.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $460,895.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,879 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,743. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.89.

United Rentals stock opened at $250.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $267.59.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

