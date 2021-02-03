WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Tops $0.57

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $142.91 million and approximately $815,498.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001580 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00019273 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00009785 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003887 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000124 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,183,629 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

