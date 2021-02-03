Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Short Interest Update

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,141,000 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the December 31st total of 4,064,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34.6 days.

A number of analysts have commented on SPGYF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from $3.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from $3.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James upgraded Whitecap Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from $2.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Whitecap Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.17.

Whitecap Resources stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.77. The stock had a trading volume of 83,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,801. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

