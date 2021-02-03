Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) is Permit Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Permit Capital LLC raised its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Western Digital accounts for 2.4% of Permit Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Permit Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $6,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 338.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WDC. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Western Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.06.

Western Digital stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,515,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.13 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.36. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $71.30.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.