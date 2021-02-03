Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) EVP Sells $1,362,281.20 in Stock

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $57.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.25 and its 200 day moving average is $43.36. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $71.30.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Western Digital by 338.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WDC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.06.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

