Werner Enterprises (WERN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Werner Enterprises to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $40.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $47.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

In related news, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 19,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $764,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WERN. Wells Fargo & Company cut Werner Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Susquehanna cut Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, 140166 cut Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.28.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

