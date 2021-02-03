Wells Fargo & Company Boosts argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target to $326.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $272.00 to $326.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ARGX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on argenx from $295.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $421.00 target price (up from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on argenx from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on argenx from $272.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded argenx from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $277.88.

Shares of ARGX opened at $324.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of -68.63 and a beta of 1.00. argenx has a 12 month low of $103.75 and a 12 month high of $339.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $295.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in argenx in the third quarter valued at approximately $509,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in argenx in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,312,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in argenx by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 377,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,165,000 after purchasing an additional 16,267 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in argenx by 1.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in argenx in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

