Wells Fargo & Company Boosts argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target to $326.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $272.00 to $326.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on ARGX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on argenx from $295.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $421.00 target price (up from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on argenx from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on argenx from $272.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded argenx from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $277.88.
Shares of ARGX opened at $324.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of -68.63 and a beta of 1.00. argenx has a 12 month low of $103.75 and a 12 month high of $339.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $295.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.50.
argenx Company Profile
argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.
See Also: What is a SEC Filing?
Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.