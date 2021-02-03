Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for United Natural Foods (UNFI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for United Natural Foods (NYSE: UNFI):

1/28/2021 – United Natural Foods was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/28/2021 – United Natural Foods had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $26.00 to $36.00.

1/27/2021 – United Natural Foods was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2021 – United Natural Foods was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “United Natural has outpaced the industry over the past year. The company is gaining from rising demand stemming from coronavirus-induced elevated at-home consumption. This was seen in the first quarter of fiscal 2021, with sales gaining from robust customer demand, including benefits of cross selling. Moreover, management anticipates food-at-home consumption demand to remain elevated, outpacing the demand for away-from-home services for the rest of fiscal 2021. Also, United Natural is focused on growing higher margin private brands, e-commerce and Retail Solutions businesses. However, higher costs related to coronavirus-induced hurdles are a concern for United Natural. Notably, it incurred incremental operating costs of around $20 million in fiscal first quarter. We also note that both sales and earnings fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate.”

1/14/2021 – United Natural Foods was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “United Natural has outpaced the industry over the past year. The company is gaining from rising demand stemming from coronavirus-induced elevated at-home consumption. This was seen in the first quarter of fiscal 2021, with sales gaining from robust customer demand, including benefits of cross selling. Moreover, management anticipates food-at-home consumption demand to remain elevated, outpacing the demand for away-from-home services for the rest of fiscal 2021. Also, United Natural is focused on growing higher margin private brands, e-commerce and Retail Solutions businesses. However, higher costs related to coronavirus-induced hurdles are a concern for United Natural. Notably, it incurred incremental operating costs of around $20 million in fiscal first quarter. We also note that both sales and earnings fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate.”

1/7/2021 – United Natural Foods was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2020 – United Natural Foods is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2020 – United Natural Foods was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “United Natural has outpaced the industry year to date. The company is gaining from rising demand stemming from coronavirus-induced elevated at-home consumption. This was seen in the first quarter of fiscal 2021, with sales gaining from robust customer demand, including benefits of cross selling. Moreover, management anticipates food-at-home consumption demand to remain elevated, outpacing the demand for away-from-home services for the rest of fiscal 2021. Also, United Natural is focused on growing higher margin private brands, e-commerce and Retail Solutions businesses. However, higher costs related to coronavirus-induced hurdles are a concern for United Natural. Notably, it incurred incremental operating costs of around $20 million in fiscal first quarter. We also note that both sales and earnings fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate.”

12/10/2020 – United Natural Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $20.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.51. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.36.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in United Natural Foods by 49.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 982,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,609,000 after acquiring an additional 324,434 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the third quarter worth about $10,718,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 3.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,620,000 after purchasing an additional 20,732 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 401,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 80,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 128,290 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

