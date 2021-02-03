Wedbush Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tesla in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.29.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $872.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $827.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,752.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $766.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $509.40. Tesla has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,033 shares of company stock valued at $74,853,473. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 384.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,041,114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,874,676 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843,488 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 381.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,471,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 437.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,275,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Tesla by 395.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,238,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,512 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.