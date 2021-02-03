WaykiChain Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.17 Million (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 3rd. WaykiChain has a market cap of $51.30 million and approximately $5.17 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WaykiChain token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000657 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WaykiChain has traded 39.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00066633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $337.53 or 0.00907968 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005742 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00046219 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00038740 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,737.54 or 0.04673990 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00015143 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00019930 BTC.

WaykiChain Token Profile

WICC is a token. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens. WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

WaykiChain Token Trading

WaykiChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

