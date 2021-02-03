Waters (NYSE:WAT) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.32-9.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.31. Waters also updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 9.32-9.57 EPS.
Waters stock traded down $6.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $284.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,951. Waters has a 12-month low of $154.39 and a 12-month high of $299.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $258.67 and its 200-day moving average is $226.87. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.
Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waters will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Waters news, SVP Robert G. Carson sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total value of $519,042.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,655.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $920,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,977,307.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,214 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Waters Company Profile
Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.
