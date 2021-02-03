Waters (NYSE:WAT) Announces Earnings Results

Waters (NYSE:WAT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.20 EPS.

Shares of WAT traded down $10.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $280.66. 25,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,951. Waters has a twelve month low of $154.39 and a twelve month high of $299.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.87.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $312,771.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,865 shares in the company, valued at $17,002,540.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $920,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,977,307.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,214. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.83.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

