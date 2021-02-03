Watchman Group Inc. Sells 920 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Watchman Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. LKQ accounts for approximately 1.8% of Watchman Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 103.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,097 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the third quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LKQ news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,606,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,337 shares in the company, valued at $7,495,776.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LKQ. TheStreet upgraded shares of LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

LKQ traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $36.84. The company had a trading volume of 39,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $40.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

