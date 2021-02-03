Watchman Group Inc. Sells 1,380 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Watchman Group Inc. lowered its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $760,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 35,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 7,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 103,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,835,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $8,385,514.56. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $295,295.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,434.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.49. The stock had a trading volume of 147,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,033. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.61. The firm has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.11 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.63%.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.56.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

